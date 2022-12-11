iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $473,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $292,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

PFF stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

