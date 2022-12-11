Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 108 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Dover by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.0 %

DOV stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.64.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.