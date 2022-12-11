M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.11 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

