Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 140,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

EPD stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

