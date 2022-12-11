Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

