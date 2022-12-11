Intrust Bank NA Sells 257 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $251.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Zebra Technologies

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

