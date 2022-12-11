Intrust Bank NA Has $509,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,004 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

