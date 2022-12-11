Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,736 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

