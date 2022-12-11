Intrust Bank NA Has $503,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,177,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,303,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Intuit by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $399.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.59. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $684.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

