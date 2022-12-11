TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares changing hands.
TLA Worldwide Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43.
TLA Worldwide Company Profile
TLA Worldwide plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Baseball Representation and Sports Marketing. The company assists the on-field activities of baseball players, including various aspects of a player's contract negotiation; assists the on-field and off-field activities of athletes; represents broadcasters and coaches in respect of their contract negotiations; and manages and produces events primarily in sports.
