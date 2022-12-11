Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Head to Head Survey

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 538.04 -$2.58 billion -1.42 -6.11 Fisker $110,000.00 20,586.06 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -4.20

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 3 5 0 2.30 Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lucid Group and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lucid Group currently has a consensus price target of 24.71, suggesting a potential upside of 184.73%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 105.55%. Given Lucid Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Fisker.

Volatility & Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -498.19% -39.15% -19.61% Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64%

Summary

Lucid Group beats Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

