Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as low as C$2.25. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 61,485 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.95 million and a PE ratio of -25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.45.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

