Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.62

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.62 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 61,213 shares traded.

Berkeley Energia Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50.

About Berkeley Energia

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

