Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $266.66

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $266.66 and traded as low as $261.15. Daily Journal shares last traded at $261.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DJCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Daily Journal Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Daily Journal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

