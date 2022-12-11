Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $266.66

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $266.66 and traded as low as $261.15. Daily Journal shares last traded at $261.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DJCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.70.
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
