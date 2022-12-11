James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $205.86

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.86 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 185.30 ($2.26). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.33), with a volume of 240,545 shares trading hands.

James Halstead Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 205.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of £826.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,910.00.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. It serves healthcare, education, offices, retail, sports, and leisure facilities.

