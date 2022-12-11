Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,592 shares traded.

Ukrproduct Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £793,460.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

