SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.97. 14,852 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.95.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.