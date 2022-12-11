Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,190 shares changing hands.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property comprising 4 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 231.4 hectares located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; and a 100% interest in the Priko and Zenoula permits covering an area of approximately 770 square kilometers located in Côte d'Ivoire.

