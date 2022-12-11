Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.21. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 22,900 shares changing hands.
Noble Roman’s Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
Noble Roman’s Company Profile
Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.
