IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.09

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.09 and traded as low as $17.80. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $59.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IF Bancorp accounts for about 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

