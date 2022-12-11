L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.75. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 4,556 shares changing hands.

L.S. Starrett Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.