Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.26

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $8.00. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 5,990 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
