The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.56

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.56 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.95 ($0.15). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 55,000 shares.

The 600 Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £14.16 million and a PE ratio of 72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.55.

The 600 Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The 600 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 600 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.