HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.68

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.68 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 158.20 ($1.93). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 159.40 ($1.94), with a volume of 2,683,308 shares.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.63.

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HICL Infrastructure

About HICL Infrastructure

In related news, insider Martin Pugh acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($26,460.19).

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

