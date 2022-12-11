Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.63

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.63 and traded as low as $18.31. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 4,569 shares traded.
Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
Featured Articles
