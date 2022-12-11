Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.63

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.63 and traded as low as $18.31. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 4,569 shares traded.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

