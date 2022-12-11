Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,494 shares trading hands.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
About Thunder Mountain Gold
Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.
