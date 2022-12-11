QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.77

Shares of QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.77 and traded as low as $25.75. QNB shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 2,178 shares trading hands.

QNB Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $95.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

QNB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

