Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.46

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.46 and traded as low as $130.42. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $130.91, with a volume of 5,196,583 shares trading hands.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 115.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

