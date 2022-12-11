Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.44

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.44 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 11.30 ($0.14). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 11.88 ($0.14), with a volume of 178,009 shares traded.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.95 million and a P/E ratio of -14.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.44.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile



Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

Featured Articles

