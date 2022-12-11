DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.67

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.15. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 16,722 shares traded.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.
Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.