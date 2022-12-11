DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.67

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.15. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 16,722 shares traded.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 216,513 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $1,678,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

