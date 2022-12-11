John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $155.46

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.46 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 123.55 ($1.51). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 128.60 ($1.57), with a volume of 3,648,391 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 262 ($3.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.93) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 165 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.40 ($2.97).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £876.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.