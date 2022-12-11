DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.37. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 71,812 shares.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$38.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

