Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.62. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 24,433 shares traded.
Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.
About Pacific Green Technologies
Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Green Technologies (PGTK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.