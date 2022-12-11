Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.68

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Chamberlin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.68.

Chamberlin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.