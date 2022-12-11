Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.27. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,553 shares trading hands.
Anaconda Mining Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.
About Anaconda Mining
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
