Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares trading hands.

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

