Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Sells $109,405.32 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

ROK stock opened at $259.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.23.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after acquiring an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $102,067,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after buying an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.