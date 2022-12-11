Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) EVP Michael J. Ellis Sells 1,194 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

