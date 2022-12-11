Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) PT at $258.38

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.75.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

