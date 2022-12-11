MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.66. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 49,548 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on MNOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
MediciNova Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.