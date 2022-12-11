Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

