Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.35 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

