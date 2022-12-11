Todd A. Becker Sells 3,200 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GPP stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The stock has a market cap of $279.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. Green Plains Partners LP has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 1,867.81%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

