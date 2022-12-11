Insider Buying: NEXION Group Ltd (ASX:NNG) Insider Buys A$38,511.26 in Stock

NEXION Group Ltd (ASX:NNG – Get Rating) insider Paul Glass bought 785,944 shares of NEXION Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$38,511.26 ($25,846.48).

NEXION Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.46.

NEXION Group Company Profile

NEXION Group Ltd, an information technology service provider, offers compute and data storage equipment as a service primarily in Australia. The company offers private cloud infrastructure integrated with public cloud services to form the NEXION OneCloud, a hybrid cloud solution. It also provides project management services to migrate customers to its Hybrid Cloud platform, as well as associated equipment and support services; and local and global SD-WAN to connect customer premises and equipment to its Hybrid Cloud.

