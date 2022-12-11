Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 1,902 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$26,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,547.80.

PEY stock opened at C$13.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.44 and a 1 year high of C$17.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

