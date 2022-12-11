Insider Buying: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Buys $29,750.00 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director William Paul Livek acquired 25,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,928.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

comScore Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of SCOR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on comScore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of comScore

comScore Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of comScore in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of comScore in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

