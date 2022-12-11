Insider Buying: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Buys $29,750.00 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director William Paul Livek acquired 25,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,928.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
comScore Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of SCOR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on comScore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Institutional Trading of comScore
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.
See Also
