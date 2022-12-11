Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $24.20 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hudson Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hudson Global

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

