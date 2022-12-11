Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Sells C$30,464.00 in Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Director Bill Hammond sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total transaction of C$30,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938,800 shares in the company, valued at C$20,428,288.

Bill Hammond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Bill Hammond sold 2,200 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.96, for a total transaction of C$48,312.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Bill Hammond sold 5,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.79, for a total transaction of C$108,950.00.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HPS.A opened at C$20.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.33. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

