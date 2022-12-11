Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells $24,990.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $24,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,201.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.75. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 342.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 608,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 390,975 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 297.6% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 578,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 183,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.