Bruce Taragin Acquires 23,034 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) Director Bruce Taragin bought 23,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bruce Taragin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Bruce Taragin acquired 9,775 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $11,925.50.
Katapult Stock Performance
KPLT stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
