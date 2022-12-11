Bruce Taragin Acquires 23,034 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTGet Rating) Director Bruce Taragin bought 23,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce Taragin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 7th, Bruce Taragin acquired 9,775 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $11,925.50.

Katapult Stock Performance

KPLT stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Katapult by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 642,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Katapult by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Katapult by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,361,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 420,760 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.