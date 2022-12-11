Bruce Taragin Acquires 23,034 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) Director Bruce Taragin bought 23,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce Taragin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Bruce Taragin acquired 9,775 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $11,925.50.

Katapult Stock Performance

KPLT stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Katapult Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Katapult by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 642,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Katapult by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Katapult by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,361,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 420,760 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

